Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 22,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,650,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

