AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

