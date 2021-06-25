Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $97.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,722,000 after buying an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

