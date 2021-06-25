Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $6.75.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

