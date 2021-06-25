Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.78.

Shares of AGI opened at C$9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$15.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.59.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

