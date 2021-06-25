Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $165.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

