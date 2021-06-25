Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.59 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

