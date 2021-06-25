Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.17 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $6.17 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00321461 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00121754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00182265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,566,378 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.