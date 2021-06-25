Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $50.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

AA opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

