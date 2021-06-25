Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

