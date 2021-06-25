Alexandria Capital LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,330,156. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $351.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

