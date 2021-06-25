Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.69. 6,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,881. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

