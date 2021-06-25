Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 151 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $187,713,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.36. 23,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,967. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

