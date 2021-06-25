Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.67. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,217. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $199.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

