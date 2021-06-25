Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 64.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,225,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

