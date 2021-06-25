Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,080,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $925,075,000 after acquiring an additional 660,077 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $10,702,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.03. The stock had a trading volume of 473,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $603.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

