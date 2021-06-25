Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69. 412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $986.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

