Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Up 4.3%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 126,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

