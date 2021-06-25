Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alkermes by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alkermes by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

