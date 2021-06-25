Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,867 shares of company stock worth $5,024,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

