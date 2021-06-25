Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,682 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

PDM stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

