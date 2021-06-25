Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

AMED opened at $243.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.73. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

