Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 135.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

