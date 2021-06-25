Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 11,379 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $181,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

