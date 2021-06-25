Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,279,946 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279,946 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

