Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.10 ($0.26), with a volume of 1684084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.27).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Allied Minds in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of £49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

