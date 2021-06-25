Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Allied Minds (LON:ALM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.39% from the stock’s current price.

LON:ALM opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. Allied Minds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.59. The stock has a market cap of £49.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

