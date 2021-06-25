AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $21.10

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $20.67. AlloVir shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 379 shares traded.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 899,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after acquiring an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 826.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

