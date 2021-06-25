Alpha Impact Price Down 45.3% Over Last Week (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $498,896.39 and $11,065.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00097956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00160724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,513.99 or 0.99134793 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

