Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,392,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,872,797,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 149,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,100,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,216,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,435.17. 29,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,347.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

