AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 100,412 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 717.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.