AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,069 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,515,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $7,912,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE STWD opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.