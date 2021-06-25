AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 129.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $2,230,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $228,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,442 shares of company stock worth $6,294,593. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $273.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $185.60 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

