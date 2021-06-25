AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 58,700 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 664.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

