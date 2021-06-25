AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

