AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 402.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of EchoStar worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EchoStar by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of SATS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.