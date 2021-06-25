AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,510 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $34,535,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 791,738 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $90,912,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $32,147,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 82.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.84 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

