AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

