Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Trading Up 1.8%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.16. Approximately 19,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 37,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 48.26, a current ratio of 48.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

