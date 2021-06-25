Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

