Amalgamated Bank Has $1.77 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 82,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.24 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

