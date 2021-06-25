Amalgamated Bank Has $1.92 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,051,160.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $43,736,141 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $203.64. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

