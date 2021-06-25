Amalgamated Bank Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $76.50 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.39 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

