Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $194.11 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $203.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $289,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $43,736,141. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

