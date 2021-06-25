Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,129 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after acquiring an additional 234,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.69 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

