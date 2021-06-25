Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,180 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,204 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $54.66 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

