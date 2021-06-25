Amalgamated Bank Sells 285 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $285.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.02 and a 1 year high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

