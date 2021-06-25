Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $191.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.24 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.