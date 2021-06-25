Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,316.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

