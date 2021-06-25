Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,990 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 65,072 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.